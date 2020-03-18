Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

110 Deaths Due to Manual Scavenging in 2019: Minister Tells Rajya Sabha

In a written reply, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said the reported deaths of manual scavengers from Uttar Pradesh were highest among all the states.

IANS

Updated:March 18, 2020, 11:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
110 Deaths Due to Manual Scavenging in 2019: Minister Tells Rajya Sabha
Representative image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: As many as 110 manual scavengers lost their lives in 2019 while cleaning sewers and septic tanks across the country, with highest 21 such deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that 68 such deaths were reported across India in 2018, as per a report by the National Commission of Safai Karamcharis.

"The total deaths in 2017 were 93," the reply reads. Goa reported no such death in the last three years.

According to Athawale's reply, in the last three years, reported deaths of manual scavengers from Uttar Pradesh were in double digits -- highest among all the states and union territories.

These figures were 18 in 2017, 11 in 2018 and 21 in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh.

On the contrary, Delhi saw a constant reduction in deaths on this count -- 13 in 2017, 10 in 2018, and eight in 2019.

Bihar -- which reported six deaths each in 2017 and 2018 -- reported no deaths of scavengers and sewer cleaners in 2019 along with Telangana, Kerala, Chandigarh, and Chhattisgarh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram