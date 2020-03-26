11,000 Prisoners in Maharashtra to be Released on Parole Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Some 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, will be released on parole, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Image for representation
Some 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, will be released on parole, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.
He made the announcement through an official tweet from his handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP.
"Some 11,000 prisoners or accused people whose sentence period is less than seven years, can be released on parole. I have already issued necessary orders to the prisons across the state, Deshmukh said.
"There are some 60 prisons in the state, where this decision will be implemented, said the home minister.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gul Panag Trolled for Supporting Lockdown, Says 'My Husband Has Been Flying People Back Every Day'
- Rajasthan Doctors Singing 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' During Lockdown is All the Positivity We Need
- Spain's Female Football Referees on Frontline of Coronavirus Fight
- Hantavirus Kills One in China: Here's Why You Should NOT Panic About it
- Kia Motors May Make Face Masks at China Factory to Fight Coronavirus