11,000 Prisoners in Maharashtra to be Released on Parole Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Some 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, will be released on parole, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 10:00 PM IST
Image for representation

Some 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, will be released on parole, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

He made the announcement through an official tweet from his handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP.

"Some 11,000 prisoners or accused people whose sentence period is less than seven years, can be released on parole. I have already issued necessary orders to the prisons across the state, Deshmukh said.

"There are some 60 prisons in the state, where this decision will be implemented, said the home minister.

