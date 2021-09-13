11,000 Trees to be Felled For Construction of Noida's Jewar International Airport

More than 11,000 trees will be cut down for the construction of Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The phase-1 of the construction work started a few weeks ago. The airport land is being cleared and a boundary wall is being erected currently for the actual construction to begin. Now, it has been decided that 11,510 trees will be uprooted for the project. According to an NDTV report, the work for the felling of trees has already begin.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to lay the foundation for the airport soon. The airport is being built under the public-private partnership model and is expected to get ready by 2024. Noida International Airport Limited is one of the entities.

According to the guidelines issued by the forest department, 196 of the 11,510 trees will be shifted to another location with the help of hydraulic machines. Gautam Buddha Nagar’s District Forest Officer (DFO) Pramod Kumar said these 196 trees, including that of Peepal, are very crucial for the environment, and therefore will only be shifted carefully.

At least 8000 of the trees are of eucalyptus which will be razed to the ground. These trees, according to authorities, do not hold much significance for maintaining the balance of the ecosystem. Besides, 2000 more trees, which don’t hold much environmental value, will also be cut down.

Nonetheless, it is obligatory to plant 10 trees for every tree cut down or uprooted. The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) has also pledged to plant 10 times the trees it will remove. There is also a Rs 100 fee for cutting down each tree.

The mandated authority will remove the trees in phases and will only cut down the required trees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here