1,108 COVID-19 Cases In Nashik, Tally Reaches 76,984

Nashik: The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 76,000-mark on Thursday with the single-day addition of 1,108 patients, the health officials said. The case count now stands at 76,984, they said.

The virus claimed 21 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,391, they said. Of them, four deceased were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 15 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

Of the total number of positive cases, 52,119 were from Nashik city, 20,593 from other parts of the district, 3,761 from Malegaon and 511 from outside the district, the administration said. So far, 67,192 patients were discharged following their recovery, of whom 801 recovered on Thursday alone. PTI COR NP NP 10012203 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor