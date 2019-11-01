1,108 Ghats in Delhi to be Free of Plastic and Crackers this Chhath Puja

The festivals of Diwali and Chhath often prove to be a bane for nature and the environment due to the amount of pollution they spread and the debris they leave behind.

While Diwali may be over for the year, to combat further detrimental effects of plastic and crackers, the Delhi Government is striving to make 1,108 Chhath ghats plastic and firecracker-free during the course of four-day festival that started on Thursday, revealed The Times of India (TOI).

The report added that an advisory for the same has been issued to various puja committees, who are organising events in the city at different river banks along Yamuna.

Subsequently, signboards will also be put up to make people aware of not using plastic and firecrackers, the report further added.

Citing the reason behind the number of ghats being raised from 72 in 2015 to 1,108 this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that it was done for the convenience of the devotees.

The Delhi CM further tweeted that the arrangements made by the Delhi Government at all ghats are ideal.

सभी श्रद्धालुओं को छठ पर्व मनाने के लिए अपने घर से दूर न जाना पड़े इसीलिए हमने 72 से बढ़ा कर इस साल 1108 घाट बनाए हैं। सभी घाटों पर दिल्ली सरकार शानदार इंतजाम कर रही हैं। https://t.co/oONic8jgcL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 31 October 2019

Speaking to the daily, an official added that boats and divers will be present at the river banks to ensure safety and that the river banks have been barricaded to ensure that people do not venture too deep into the water.

Furthermore, Union Minister Kailash Gahlot, chairman of Tirth Yatra Committee, Kamal Bansal and officials from various departments reviewed the arrangements for Chatth Puja, Taking to Twitter, Gahlot wrote, "Inspected today Haathi Ghat, Kudesia Ghat and Geeta Ghat with area DM, SDM and other dept officers to ensure that necessary and proper arrangements are being made for Chhath Pooja on 02.11.19. Have further directed the officers to ensure proper crowd management."

Inspected today Haathi Ghat, Kudesia Ghat and Geeta Ghat with area DM, SDM and other dept officers to ensure that necessary and proper arrangements are being made for Chhath Pooja on 02.11.19. Have further directed the officers to ensure proper crowd management. pic.twitter.com/t06NTgD1EZ — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) 31 October 2019

Gahlot further added that there will be a record number of ghats this year and they have tried ensuring that no devotees need to travel more than two kilometres to perform the puja, the report stated.

