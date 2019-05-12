Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

111-year-old Bachan Singh, the Oldest Voter in Delhi Casts Vote

Till the last assembly elections in 2015, the centenarian cycled to the polling booth to cast his vote and this time with poll officers in a car.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
111-year-old Bachan Singh, the Oldest Voter in Delhi Casts Vote
111-year-old Bachan Singh, the oldest voter in Delhi after casting vote in Delhi. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Age is just a number, says a family member of 111-year-old Bachan Singh, the oldest voter in Delhi who carried a youthful enthusiasm into the polling station in Tilak Vihar here.

Till the last assembly elections in 2015, the centenarian cycled to the polling booth to cast his vote. This time, he reached the booth in a car along with poll officers in full media glare.

He was later wheeled into the polling both using a chair.

A paralysis attack around three months ago had rendered the centenarian bedridden. Though Bachan Singh cannot talk like the way he did before, but he knows how important his vote is.

"I will vote for those who worked for us," he said.

Interestingly, Singh doesn't know there's a party called the AAP and that Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi.

"He doesn't even know that the Aam Aadmi Party exists. For him, every election has been a contest between the BJP and the Congress," his youngest son, Jasbeer Singh, 63, says.

Jasbeer Singh claims his father has never missed out on an election since 1951.

"Till a few years ago, he would cycle to the polling booth and cast his vote. He never needed any help. He cooked for himself and spent most of the time doing seva in gurdwara," Jasbeer says.

The family says they have traditionally voted for the Congress because former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru "supported Namdhari Sikhs at the time of partition". But they think the Aam Aadmi party should be given another chance in Delhi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram