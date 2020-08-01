1,118 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 26 Deaths in Delhi in 24 Hours

Delhi recorded 1,118 fresh Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 coronavirus cases, of which 1,22,131 patients have either recovered or migrated, they added. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital currently, of which 5,560 are under home isolation.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 5,140 RTPCR tests and 13,014 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,50,939 tests have been conducted till date — 55,312 tests for a population of 10 lakh — the bulletin said.

Over the last week, the number of new cases has grown by less than one per cent every day. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has increased to over 89 per cent in Delhi, the bulletin said.

Also Watch Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: CM Arvind Kejriwal Addresses On Combating COVID-19 | CNN News18

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 6.15 per cent. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the status of containment zones in Delhi. The number of containment zones has been scaled down from 715 on July 27 to 496 on July 31.

The move has reduced the number of people contained from 3,48,099 on July 27 to 1,06,211 on July 31.