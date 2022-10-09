112-Feet Shiva Statue, Navagraha Temples in the Works: Isha Foundation’s Second Centre Opens in Karnataka

As the sun set along the Nandi Hills mountain range and the skies turned rich sanguine, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the head of the Isha Foundation, unveiled the Naga Mantapa at their new location in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. In the background, a 112-feet tall bust of the ‘Adiyogi Shiva’ is seen to be under construction and is expected to be open to the people on Makar Sankranti on January 15, 2023.

Located in Agalagurki village, 70 km away from Bengaluru, this is the second centre of Isha Foundation outside Isha Yoga headquarters in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

A motorcar and bike enthusiast, Sadhguru drove Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai into the venue, much to the cheer of those present at the inaugural ceremony.

In the presence of Bommai and state health minister, who is also the Chikkaballapur MLA, Dr K Sudhakar, the Naga Mantapa was unveiled amidst chanting of ‘shlokas’ and performing of Puja (ritual) of the installation.

Explaining the importance of the serpent installation, Sadhguru said countries all across the world revere and worship the Serpent God.

“Yogic sciences also give special importance to the Naga as it is considered an important form in accomplishing physical resilience and mystical access. A Naga’s grace is considered pivotal in removing unseen obstacles from one’s life and that is why we refer to it,” Sadhguru Vasudev explained.

Spread over 100 acres and surrounded by hillocks on all four sides, the latest facility of Isha Foundation is expected to be fully functional in 2-3 years. The Chikkaballapur centre will be a replica of the Coimbatore campus including the 112-feet Adiyogi Shiva statue, 8 Navagraha temples along with a unique Bhairavi temple, say officials at Isha Foundation.

The centre will be a full-fledged spiritual centre and provide courses in yoga, martial arts like Kalaripayattu (a traditional form of martial art from Kerala will be taught at the centre under the name ‘Isha Samskriti’), meditation, personality and leadership development apart from the Isha Homeschool. In order to encourage the local farmers to market their produce, a Center for Developing Farmers Produce Organisations (FPOs) will also be set up in this facility.

Bommai, who participated in the special Puja and offering to the Naga Mantapa, stressed how it was necessary to find our inner spiritual self and identity. “Sadhguru is a global Guru from Karnataka. He is a man with great creativity who can make a stone look beautiful and set up a centre of this scale that will open new avenues for the state and the farmers as well. He is one who races against time and wins it as well.”

Minister K Sudhakar, who had invited Sadhguru to start this facility two years ago during his visit to the Isha centre in Coimbatore, said, “The land that has been purchased from the local farmers will not only create new opportunities for the villages in and around Chikkaballapur, but it will also turn out to be an iconic religious and tourist attraction.”

Gowramma, 36, who had come to attend the event along with several other local villagers, was quite excited to see the changes in her otherwise quiet Agalagurki village. An ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, Gowramma said the centre will help in the development of the nearby areas and also draw more people to Chikkaballapur. “The face of Shiva is so serene and powerful. His blessings will help us live better lives, that’s what we pray for each day,” she said.

