News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»1,120 Kg of 'Bhang' Seized from Factory Unit in UP's Fatehpur, Absconding Owner Booked
1-MIN READ

1,120 Kg of 'Bhang' Seized from Factory Unit in UP's Fatehpur, Absconding Owner Booked

Representative Image

Representative Image

SHO of Aung police station Keshav Verma said one Khaliq has a factory in Chaudagra industrial area, which was lying closed for a long time.

A joint team of the police and excise officials recovered 1,120 kg of 'bhang' from a closed factory in Aung police station area here and booked the owner, police said on Tuesday. SHO of Aung police station Keshav Verma said one Khaliq has a factory in Chaudagra industrial area, which was lying closed for a long time.

Acting on a tip-off that 'bhang' has been stored there illegally, a joint team of the police and excise officials raided the factory on Monday and recovered 1,120 kg of 'bhang'.

He added that on the complaint of Excise Inspector Lakshmishankar Bajpai, a case has been registered against the factory owner, who is absconding.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...