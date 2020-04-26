113 Sri Lankan Nationals Stranded in Tamil Nadu and Kerala Evacuated by Special Flight
According to police, Sri Lankan nationals, including students, who were stuck in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala after the coronavirus lockdown was enforced, were identified and brought to the city.
Sri Lankan government soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants in Colombo. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A total of 113 Sri Lankan nationals stranded in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala departed to the island nation by a special flight, from the airport here on Sunday.
All of them left by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight this morning, they said.
Sri Lanka has identified nearly 1,000 students studying in various parts of India and will be evacuating them in phases, police said.
