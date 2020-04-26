113 Sri Lankan Nationals Stranded in Tamil Nadu and Kerala Evacuated by Special Flight

A total of 113 Sri Lankan nationals stranded in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala departed to the island nation by a special flight, from the airport here on Sunday.

According to police, Sri Lankan nationals, including students, who were stuck in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala after the coronavirus lockdown was enforced, were identified and brought to the city.

All of them left by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight this morning, they said.

Sri Lanka has identified nearly 1,000 students studying in various parts of India and will be evacuating them in phases, police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365