1-min read

114 Passengers from Dubai in Mandatory Quarantine in Pune

One of them, however, who had mild cough, was taken to the civic-run Naidu Hospital, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)

Pune: As many as 114 passengers who arrived here from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight on Friday were put in mandatory quarantine though no passenger on the aircraft showed any major symptoms of coronavirus, a senior official said.

Another passenger, who had mild cough, was taken to the civic-run Naidu Hospital, the official said.

All passengers coming from Dubai are kept under observation irrespective of their health condition.

SpiceJet's Dubai-Pune flight, carrying 115 Indians, landed at the Lohegaon Airport here in the early hours of Friday.

Though 114 passengers did not show any symptoms of the infection after screening, they were sent for mandatory quarantine at a facility in Saras Baug area, the official said.

