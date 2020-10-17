1,148 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Haryana's Tally To 1,49,081; Death Toll 1,640
The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,640 on Saturday with six more fatalities, while 1,148 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,49,081, a state health department bulletin here said. Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Karnal and one each from Panchkula, Bhiwani and Jind districts, it said. The districts which reported a big spike in cases, include Gurugram (271), Faridabad (159), Rohtak (129) and Hisar (118).
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 17, 2020, 21:45 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,640 on Saturday with six more fatalities, while 1,148 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,49,081, a state health department bulletin here said. Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Karnal and one each from Panchkula, Bhiwani and Jind districts, it said. The districts which reported a big spike in cases, include Gurugram (271), Faridabad (159), Rohtak (129) and Hisar (118).
The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 10,265 while the recovery rate is 92.01 per cent.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor