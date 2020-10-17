1,148 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Haryana's Tally To 1,49,081; Death Toll 1,640

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,640 on Saturday with six more fatalities, while 1,148 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,49,081, a state health department bulletin here said. Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Karnal and one each from Panchkula, Bhiwani and Jind districts, it said. The districts which reported a big spike in cases, include Gurugram (271), Faridabad (159), Rohtak (129) and Hisar (118).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 10,265 while the recovery rate is 92.01 per cent.

