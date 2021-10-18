CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#AppleEvent#WeatherUpdates#Bollywood
Home » News » India » 1,150 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 3.45 Cr Seized in Maharashtra's Washim
1-MIN READ

1,150 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 3.45 Cr Seized in Maharashtra's Washim

Four people have been detained in this connection and further probe is being carried out by Risod police. (Representational Image: PTI)

Four people have been detained in this connection and further probe is being carried out by Risod police. (Representational Image: PTI)

Preliminary probe has revealed the contraband was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to other states, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.

A consignment of 1.150 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore in the illicit market was seized on Monday from a truck on Hingoli-Risod road in Maharashtra's Washim district, an official said. Preliminary probe has revealed the contraband was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to other states, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh told PTI. "The drugs were stocked beneath poultry feed in the truck. Four people have been detained in this connection and further probe is being carried out by Risod police," Singh added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 18, 2021, 19:39 IST