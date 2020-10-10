1,158 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Haryana's Tally To 1,41,090; Death Toll 1,572

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,572 on Saturday with 10 more fatalities, while 1,158 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,41,090, a medical bulletin here said. Of the new fatalities, three were from Fatehabad, two each from Yamunanagar and Ambala while one death each was reported from Faridabad, Gurugram and Hisar, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin. Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (264), Faridabad (149), and Hisar (112).

The tally of active cases in the state currently stands 10,677 while the recovery rate was 91.32 per cent..

