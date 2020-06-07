116 Districts, Maximum from Bihar, UP: Modi Govt Works on Mega Plan to Rehabilitate Migrant Workers

The worst hit class that was rendered homeless and jobless due to lockdown was of migrant labourers. The country witnessed millions walk down to their native places after lockdown was announced. Centre was aware that this will also create problems back in their villages. As soon as the Centre started planning for unlocking of lockdown, PM Modi swung into action. A GoM was formed last month to prepare data base of migrant labourers who returned home and their skill base. The GoM also took help of state governments in this regard.

Now, the Modi government has prepared a mega plan to give employment to the migrant workers. The Centre has identified 116 districts in six states where most of.the migrant labourers have returned after lockdown. Out or these 116 districts, Bihar tops the number of districts selected. Thirty-two districts of Bihar have been selected for the programme, followed by 31 of UP, 24 districts of MP, 22 from Rajasthan, four from Odisha and three from Jharkhand.

According to the plan, the Centre will work in mission mode for rehabilitation and employment of the migrant labourers who returned to their villages. The social welfare schemes and direct benefit schemes of the central government will be run in the mission mode. The sole aim of the Modi government is to ensure the benefits of employment and poverty alleviation schemes go to the migrants who have returned home.

In all these 116 districts, MNREGA, farmers welfare schemes, food security schemes, PM Awas Yojana, Skill India schemes will be implemented in mission mode. Apart from these schemes, under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, targeted government schemes will be used in these districts.

Sources say that all the concerned ministries are directed to finalise proposals of various schemes that will be implemented in these districts. The ministries have to submit report within two weeks.