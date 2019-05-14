Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

116 Iron Nails, Wire Removed From Man's Stomach in Rajasthan's Bundi

Dr Anil Saini, a surgeon at the hospital, said most nails measured 6.5 cm and it took an hour-and-a-half to remove the objects from the man's body.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
116 Iron Nails, Wire Removed From Man's Stomach in Rajasthan's Bundi
Representational image. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
Kota: Doctors at the Bundi government hospital removed 116 iron nails, a long wire and an iron pellet from the stomach of a 42-year-old man here.

Dr Anil Saini, a surgeon at the hospital, said most nails measured 6.5 cm and it took an hour-and-a-half to remove the objects from the man's body.

"I was stunned after noticing the objects in his X-ray report after which I recommended for a CT scan. That, too, confirmed the same after which the patient was operated upon on Monday, said Dr Saini.

The patient, identified as Bhola Shankar, had come for a medical check-up on Sunday following pain in the stomach for the last few days. The condition of the patient is normal and he was speaking properly post operation, Dr Saini further said.

"However, he is not being able to narrate as to how he happened to swallow such a huge quantity of objects. The iron nails could have proved fatal if any of these had entered his intestine, the doctor added.

The patient worked as a gardener and his family members were also not able to tell as to how he swallowed the objects, the surgeon said. The doctor said a similar case had taken place in Kolkata, where iron nails measuring 2.5 cm were removed from the stomach of a patient.

In July 2017, at least 150 needles and nails were also removed from the body of Badrilal (56), a Bundi resident, at a Faridabad hospital.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram