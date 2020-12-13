117 Voter IDs Found Dumped in Thane's Ulhasnagar, Probe on

Over 100 voter IDs have been found dumped in Mharal area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, officials said on Sunday. A district official said 117 Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), which seem to be old ones with black-and-white photographs, were found on Saturday and the spot where they were dumped falls under Ulhasnagar Assembly segment.

"Electoral rolls are being checked as part of the probe to find out who may have thrown these IDs. There is a summary revision of electoral rolls, with the effective date of January 21, underway in Thane district, and it is being checked if the dumping of the old ID cards has a connection," he added.

