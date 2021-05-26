11,717 Black Fungus Cases in India; Gujarat Tops With Over 2,800 Patients, Maharashtra a Close Second

India has registered 11,717 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis as of May 25, with Gujarat leading the list closely followed by Maharashtra.

Sharing the data on Twitter on Wednesday, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said an additional 29,250 vials of the Amphotericin B drug, used in the treatment of the deadly fungal infection, have been allocated to all states/UTs based on the number of patients under treatment.

Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today.The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country.#blackfungus#AmphotericinB pic.twitter.com/j0LyR6GLjH — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 26, 2021

Gujarat has logged 2,859 black fungus cases, while Maharashtra 2,770, followed by Andhra Pradesh in the third slot with 768 cases.

Delhi has recorded 620 cases so far, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, but the data shared by Gowda stated that the national capital has 119 cases.

Mucormycosis is more common among people whose immunity has lowered due to Covid-19, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

The disease begins to manifest as a skin infection in the air pockets located behind the forehead, nose, cheekbones and in between the eyes and teeth. It then spreads to the eyes, lungs and can even spread to the brain. It leads to blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing of blood.

With cases mushrooming across the country, ten states have so far declared it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act. A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to the government authorities.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria recently clarified that the fungal infection is not new, but the cases have increased with Covid-19. He also said the infection is not communicable.

Guleria also said the “misuse” of steroids is one of the major causes behind black fungus cases, adding that colour labelling of the fungus was misleading as the colour of fungus could be seen differently if it developed in different areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here