118-year-old MP Woman Gets 1st Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

A 118-year-old woman from the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh created a record by receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tulsibai, the centenarian from the Khimlasa area in the Sagar district, appealed to all to get vaccinated as soon as possible. She is likely to be the oldest woman in India to have received the coronavirus vaccine.

After receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a local vaccination center, Tulsibai, speaking in Bundeli language, said she didn’t face any difficulty after receiving the Covid-19 shot and everyone should get vaccinated like her, only then the coronavirus will go.

Earlier, a 107-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh held the record of being the oldest person to have received the Coronavirus vaccine.

The country at present is witnessing a massive vaccination drive under which all people above 45 years of age are being vaccinated, in the light of the surge in Coronavirus positive cases across states. Eleven states and Union Territories, including Madhya Pradesh, have been reporting a ‘very high rate’ of daily rise in Covid-19 cases.

The state of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an exponential surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with about 3178 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. For the first time, the state has witnessed this significant figure of positive patients since the outbreak of the virus. In just a month the number of positive cases has increased seven fold.

Madhya Pradesh has now become the eighth state in the country, where the newly infected cases are rising rapidly. The number of active cases in the state has now surpassed 21 thousand.

According to the state’s health department, 547 new cases have been reported from Bhopal and 788 from Indore.