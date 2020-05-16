119 Prisoners Test Coronavirus Positive in Jaipur District Jail, State Covid-19 Tally Nears 5,000-mark

As many as 119 inmates of Jaipur District Jail on Saturday were reported corona positive, making the Pink City the most infected district of Rajasthan with 551 active cases.

Earlier six more inmates were reported positive, taking the inmates' tally to 125. Earlier a jail superintendent also tested positive, setting off alarm bells among officials.

Among the 131 cases reported in Jaipur on Saturday, 119 were from the district jail.

As many as 213 positive cases were reported on Saturday from across the state, taking the cumulative tally to 4,960. As many as 126 people have died so far of the dreaded disease.

Jail officials said a prisoner was tested positive four days back. Since then, new cases were reported from this centre. Officials said the prisoner became a super spreader and made others infected too.

Meanwhile, according to N.R.K. Reddy, DG Jails, Rajasthan, said: "One person was sent to jail in an illegal liquor case on April 13. After being kept in an isolation centre for 21 days, he was shifted to the main ward with other prisoners. He stayed with them from May 3 to May 9.

"As he started showing some symptoms, he was tested for coronavirus, and was found positive."

The jail administration is taking precautions. With a total of 125 cases in the Jaipur District Jail, the task has become tougher. "We are separating healthy people from the infected cases. People above 55 are being shifted to hospital", said Reddy.

Jail officials have also been directed to form a quarantine cell in all districts where new inmates will be staying.

Samples of new inmates will be tested and their 14-day history will also be collected, said officials.