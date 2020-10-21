1,193 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Fatalities Reported In Haryana
Haryana on Wednesday reported 1,193 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,53,367, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,674. Of the 14 deaths, three were reported from Hisar, two each from Gurgaon, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, and one each from Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Panipat districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 21, 2020, 21:51 IST
The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (304), Faridabad (187), and Hisar (104). There are 10,187 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 92.27 per cent.
