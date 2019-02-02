LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

12 Arrested at Jaipur Airport for Fake Entries in Passport

All passengers came in an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur on early Saturday morning,.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
12 Arrested at Jaipur Airport for Fake Entries in Passport
Photo for representation only.
Jaipur: Twelve persons who arrived at Sanganer Airport here from Malaysia were held by the police due to fake entries in their passports, officials said.

"There were some fake entries in their passports. On information by immigration officials, 12 persons were held upon their arrival. They all came in an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur early Saturday morning," SHO of Sanganer police station Lakhan Singh said.

"They belong to different places in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and had gone to Malaysia as labourers. They were taken into custody under sections 109, 151 of CrPC. An FIR against them under relevant sections including 420 of IPC will also be lodged," he said.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
