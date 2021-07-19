12 Booked in Kanpur After Video Shows Boy Being Stripped & Thrashed for Stealing Vegetables

A video of a boy, who was stripped with his hands tied behind and thrashed for allegedly stealing vegetables, went viral prompting the police to lodge an FIR against a dozen people here in Sachendi area, police said on Monday.

Two persons whose identities were established with the help of the video were detained on Sunday for their alleged roles, said Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Outer) Ashtbhuja P Singh.

Interrogation is being done to ascertain their roles, Singh said, adding that the detained persons would be sent to jail if their roles were established in the crime.

