As twelve cheetahs flown from South Africa were released into the quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district on Saturday, experts have said that it would be impossible to reintroduce the Asiatic cheetahs in India.

According to a leading expert in Johannesburg, reintroducing the Asiatic cheetahs would be impossible because there are only a few left, which is why it had to choose South African cheetahs.

Vincent van der Merwe, a veterinarian who is closely involved in India’s ‘Project Cheetah’, explained that there were only about 30 to 40 Asian cheetahs left in the Asia region, all of them in Iran.

“So, it would be impossible for India to take cheetahs from Asia for this reintroduction because there are a few left. Maybe one day we might be able to save the Asiatic cheetah. It’s a very different-looking cheetah, but this is a species that is essentially at the end of the run,” he said.

The inter-continental translocation of cheetahs is part of the Indian government’s ambitious programme to reintroduce these animals in the country seven decades after they became extinct. The country’s last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

Speaking at a briefing in rural Limpopo province on Thursday, Van der Merwe said the Asian cheetah had once been endemic to all of Asia but had been rendered extinct through centuries of agricultural growth encroaching on their territory.

He also said they were aware that India has a lot of predators that the local cheetah would never have come across before. “So, we have selected our very best cheetah for relocation. These are animals that know what to do when they encounter lions. These animals are out there to get them and they are vigilant to the presence of these predators. They immediately know that they must move in the opposite direction. The cheetah that we are sending to India will know what to do," he said.

Being the fastest land animal on earth, no predator has a chance of catching a running cheetah.

“We want wild and functional cheetahs introduced into India. They must know what to do when they see lions or leopards, because these are the predators that they are going to encounter in India, alongside sloth bears, wolves for the first time, and Indian wild dogs,” he said.

An Indian Air Force (AIF) plane carrying the 12 cheetahs - seven males and five females - from South Africa’s Namibia, arrived at the Gwalior airport around 10 am. The spotted felines, sedated and kept in a separate special wooden box during the journey were then taken to Kuno via helicopters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav released these felines into the quarantine bomas after the animals arrived at the KNP around noon.

With the new additions, the count of cheetahs at the KNP has gone up to 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight felines from Namibia into the KNP on September 17 last year.

While eight cheetahs were put up in separate quarantine enclosures, four others were kept in two bomas in pairs. With their arrival, there are now 10 male cheetahs and as many females at the park.

Adrian Tordiffe, Associate Professor and Veterinary Wildlife Specialist at the University of Pretoria, who has also been deeply involved in the project, had explained that the cheetahs were sedated and brought in from their holding fenced areas to receive vaccination and other medication before being revived in the crates in which they would be transported to India.

“When we are translocating animals, we want to make sure that we are not reintroducing any disease into the wildlife population in India and at the same time we want to make sure that whatever they are going to be exposed to in India is not going to detrimentally affect them,” Tordiffe said.

Tordiffe was also very complimentary of the Indian team that he and his team had worked with.

“There so many lessons that we can learn from them in terms of how they deal with human-wildlife conflict and the way they manage their open system parks, which we are very scared of doing (in South Africa),” he said.

Referring to India’s reserves being mainly open, where animals can roam free, often with human settlements adjacent to them, he said South Africa’s reserves are all fenced in.

“It has been absolutely wonderful working with what I consider some of the best carnivore conservationists in the world. My colleagues in India have done a marvellous job at the conservation of the tiger. Their tiger population has also doubled in the last ten years,” Tordiffe said.

Dr Amit Mallick, Inspector-General of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, shared his optimism about the South African cheetah adapting to the Indian condition.

Experts said a delegation from South Africa had visited the KNP early September last year to see the arrangements at the wildlife sanctuary for housing the cheetahs. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and South Africa last month for the translocation of the mammals.

The South African big cats will be kept in the quarantine enclosures for at least a month before they are moved into the acclimatisation bomas. A decision on it will be taken by the task force on cheetahs, officials said.

While South Africa has donated these big cats, India has to pay USD 3,000 for the capture of every cheetah to the African nation before they are translocated, a wildlife expert said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here