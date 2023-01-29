12 Children Kept as Bonded Labour in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar; 8 Arrested

Eight persons have been booked in three cases for allegedly employing 12 children as bonded labour for cattle grazing in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The three cases under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered on Friday in Sangamner, Parner and Gahrgaon police stations in Ahmednagar district on the complaint of a Thane-based organisation, the official said.

They have also been charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

The children are in the age group of 7-18 and have been reunited with their parents in Nashik and Ahmednagar, a statement from complainant organisation Shramjivi Sanghatana said on Sunday.

