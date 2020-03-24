12 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Maharashtra

Mumbai: As many as 12 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai have been cured of the deadly viral infection, a senior civic official said on Tuesday.

"Twelve coronavirus patients have now tested negative for the infection. They were being treated at various civic-

run hospitals here for last some days," said Daksha Shah, deputy director of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department.

"In the last couple of days, we noticed these 12 patients getting better. Their fresh swab samples were sent

for tests and the results came out negative," another BMC official said.

Hence, the authorities have decided to discharge them soon, the official added.

So far, 101 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew in the entire state on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

