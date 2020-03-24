12 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Maharashtra
So far, 101 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: As many as 12 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai have been cured of the deadly viral infection, a senior civic official said on Tuesday.
"Twelve coronavirus patients have now tested negative for the infection. They were being treated at various civic-
run hospitals here for last some days," said Daksha Shah, deputy director of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department.
"In the last couple of days, we noticed these 12 patients getting better. Their fresh swab samples were sent
for tests and the results came out negative," another BMC official said.
Hence, the authorities have decided to discharge them soon, the official added.
So far, 101 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew in the entire state on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Handy Guide on How You Can Help the Needy in Times of Coronavirus Lockdown
- Panicked Indians are Googling When Exactly Domestic Flights are Being Suspended
- #StayHome: Amazon Prime Video Gets User Profiles so You Don’t Tread on Each Other’s Toes
- Uber, Ola Drivers Left Without Income as Services Suspended Till At Least March 31
- Travel, Tourism Industry Bleed As Countries Impose Travel Restrictions | Crux+