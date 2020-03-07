Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

12 Dead, 4 Injured in Road Mishap in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased as per the state government's policy.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
12 Dead, 4 Injured in Road Mishap in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
11 people died and four others sustained injuries in a road accident on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur. (Image: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: At least 12 people died and four others were critically injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district early on Saturday, an official said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 28 in Kanti area, around 80 km north of Patna, when the speeding vehicle carrying 14 people rammed into the bricks-laden tractor, which was driving on the wrong side, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

The car's occupants, who hailed from a village in Hathauri area, were returning to their homes on Holi from Buxar, about 200 kilometres away, where they had been working as daily wage earners, Singh said.

The impact of the collision left the sturdy car mangled, killing seven of its occupants on the spot and four others succumbed to injuries while they were being rushed to a hospital. A person seated on the tractor was also killed, while three occupants of the SUV are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The national highway was blocked for a few hours after the mishap as large crowds had gathered at the spot upon hearing the scrunch. Movement of vehicles was restored after police arrived with quick response team personnel and got the road cleared, the district magistrate said.

An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased as per the state government's policy, the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram