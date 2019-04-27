English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Dead After Bus Plunges into Gorge Near Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie
The accident is believed to have taken place when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The administration is facing difficulties in rescuing the passengers at night.
The bus fell into a gorge near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh (Image : ANI).
New Delhi: A private bus plying from Pathankot fell into a 100-feet gorge near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, killing 12 people and injuring around 35.
The police team, which reached the spot, fear that the death toll could increase.
The accident is believed to have taken place when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The administration is facing difficulties in carrying out a rescue operation at night.
(Further details are awaited).
