12 Dead in Rain Related Incidents in Meghalaya; 40,000 Affected Due to Flood

As many as 12 people lost their lives due to rain related incidents in Meghalaya on Friday. While nine died due to landslides, three lost their lives in the flash floods that occurred at Baghmara in South Garo Hills.

Incessant rainfall continues to create havoc in the state with eight persons from Mawsynram constituency in East Khasi Hills losing their lives due to rain-induced landslide.

In Dangar, as many as five members of a family died due to a landslide. The deceased were identified as Kyllity Langpen (32), wife of Shanborlang Marak, their daughter Daphishisha Langpen (12), son Daskhemlang Langpen (5), daughter Dawanbiang Langpen (3), and a six -month-old baby.

A woman identified as Drit Byrsaw was killed in Kenmynsaw, while her husband Robino Kynter is still missing and the search is on.

In Boro Rynku, 7-year-old Sonali Banai died due to a landslide, while in Betgora a 12-year-old named Nathan Dejel Sangma died.

Two houses were also reportedly damaged. One belongs to R. Khongsit of Sohra under Shella Bholaganj Block and the other belongs to Shidalin Suting of Mawjam Village under Mawkynrewl Block.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state government will extend ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Three people lost their lives due to flash floods at Baghmara, while one died due to landslide at Siju, both in the Garo Hills district.

The CM tweeted, “Heartbreaking news of 3 deaths due to flash floods in Baghmara & 1 death due to landslide in Siju in South Garo Hills District. I offer my deepest condolences to their loved ones. Govt. will release Ex Gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile, around 40 thousand people and 107 villages have been affected due to floods in South West Garo Hills district.

Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills district S.K. Marak said, “We have more than hundred villages in three blocks: Rerapara C&RD Block, Zikzak C&RD Block, and Betasing C&RD Block where over 40 thousand populations are affected.”

Stating that so far no one died at South West Garo Hills district and no one reportedly gone missing, Marak said, “We have one bridge from Patijora village to Koch busty which has been washed away and many landslides occurred at various locations.”

“We have set up 26 temporary relief camps,” he said, stating that the situation is under close watch. “Gratuity Relief assistance in the form of food grains is being provided to the relief camps,” he added.

The district administration along with District Disaster Management team and SDRF team, who have stood by on high alert after receiving flood guidance bulletin from IMD Met Shillong, have led early evacuation and rescue efforts of those living in vulnerable areas after noticing the rise in water levels of Ganol, Daru and Dorni rivers.

