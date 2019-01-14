GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
12 Delhi-bound Trains Delayed as Dense Fog Affects Visibility in the Capital

As chilly conditions continue to persist in Delhi, a number of trains and airlines are running late due to dense fog and poor visibility in the region.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi : ​The citizens of Delhi woke up to another chilly morning in the national capital, with dense fog conditions leading to the delay of 12 Delhi-bound trains on Monday.

According to the news agency ANI, up to nine trains were reportedly delayed on Sunday due to poor visibility and foggy conditions. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded under very poor category after slight improvement since Sunday.

A number of airlines have also issued advisories on their Twitter handles to inform passengers of the possibility of delays in Delhi and Bengaluru due to fog and low visibility.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted the minimum temperature is expected to be around 8-9 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature has been predicted at 23 degree Celsius.

Data obtained from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) suggested that PM10 pollution level was recorded at 389 (Very poor) while PM2.5 level was at 232 (Very poor).

