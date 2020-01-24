Take the pledge to vote

12 Delhi-bound Trains Delayed Due to Fog

On Thursday, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: At least 12 trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India on Friday, officials said.

According to northern railway, the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express were delayed by four hours and 15 minutes.

The Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail was delayed by four hours, followed by the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, which was running behind its schedule by three hours and 15 minutes.

Even the Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express was delayed by two hours and 45 minutes, the Lokmanya Tilak-Hardiwar Express and the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express were running behind their schedule by two hours and 30 minutes.

On Thursday, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

