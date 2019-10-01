12 Down with Dengue in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur in September

At least 12 people were tested positive with dengue in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district and its neighbouring villages in September.

The Public Health Department (PHD) in Tiruvallur has stepped up and directed pharmacies not to give over-the-counter medicines for fever. A few patients who tested positive in the last three days are Reuben, 14, Jagadish, 7, and Senjiah, 49, reported The Hindu.

According to PHD Officials the dengue cases were not reported from one particular area, but from across the Tiruvallur district, including Poonamallee, Gummidipoondi, Tirutanni and Eekadu.

“The number of cases shows that we are conducting proper diagnosis for all fever cases. This will help in early detection and prevention of deaths. Besides, the cases are bound to reduce once it starts raining,” the daily quoted K. Krishnaraj, deputy director of health services, Tiruvallur health unit district, saying.

K. Krishnaraj further said people visiting hospitals with fever are tested for dengue, typhoid, malaria and leptospirosis.

“We have set up over 30 cell counters in government hospitals and primary health centres. Patients do not have to run from pillar to post for checking platelet count and wait long for results. This will facilitate early detection,” The Hindu quoted K. Krishnaraj saying.

He further added that private hospitals have also been to inform government hospitals in case they come across suspicious fever cases and not to admit them in their hospitals, in case of a drop in platelet count.

“We have also instructed schools not to allow children to come to school immediately after their fever subsides. They have been asked to instruct parents to allow their children to rest for seven days, instead of forcing them to go to school,” he added.

In addition, the government has also put up a step-down ward to observe patients whose fever has subsided. “We shift them to this ward if their fever reduces after three days, and discharge them only after their platelet count improves,” Krishnaraj was quoted as saying by the daily.

The Tiruvallur administration has asked residents to approach government hospitals or PHCs in case of fever. “Please do not approach quacks or opt for self-medication in case of fever. We have instructed pharmacies not to disburse over-the-counter medicines for fever,” he added.

