12 Festival Special Trains Cancelled Due to Farmers' Agitation in Punjab, Says Railways

File photo of farmers shouting slogans as they block a national highway during a protest against agriculture-related bills brought by the central government.

A North Western Railway officer said pairs of trains on Jammu Tawi-Ajmer, Barmer-Rishikesh, Bathinda-Delhi, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi, Ajmer-Amritsar biweekly and Bandra terminus-Jammu Tawi weekly had been cancelled for different time periods.

The Railways has cancelled 12 festival special trains due to the farmers’ agitation in Punjab while route of a train was diverted. North Western Railway chief public relations officer Sunil Beniwal said pairs of trains on Jammu Tawi-Ajmer, Barmer-Rishikesh, Bathinda-Delhi, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi, Ajmer-Amritsar biweekly and Bandra terminus-Jammu Tawi weekly had been cancelled for different time periods.

He said the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh train service, which departed on Thursday, would run the converted route via Rohtak-Bhiwani-Hisar-Sadulpur-Hanumangarh.


