INDIA

1-MIN READ

12 Held for Offering Prayer Inside House in UP amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image used for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Authorities have imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Muzaffarnagar district barring assembly of more than four people as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
As many as 12 people were arrested for offering prayer inside a house in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms here, police said on Saturday.

Residents of Sisoli village under Bhorakala Police Station, those arrested have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

"The group was offering Friday prayers inside a house in violation of lockdown norms," a police officer said.

Authorities have imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Muzaffarnagar district barring assembly of more than four people as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.


