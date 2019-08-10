12 Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants Arrested While Crossing Over to India
A BSF patrol party intercepted and arrested eight female and four male Bangladeshi nationals along with an infant in two different incidents from Bithari, Hakipur and Dobolia area of North 24 Parganas district on Friday night.
Representative Image (Reuters Photo)
Kolkata: Twelve illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been arrested from Bithari and Hakipur area of the Indo-Bangla border, while trying to crossover to India, BSF officials said.
A BSF patrol party intercepted and arrested eight female and four male Bangladeshi nationals along with an infant in two different incidents from Bithari, Hakipur and Dobolia area of North 24 Parganas district on Friday night, a BSF statement said.
"During preliminary questioning, these Bangladeshi illegal intruders revealed that they came into India with the help of Bangladeshi touts," the statement, issued on Saturday, said.
The arrested persons have been handed over to respective police stations for further legal action, it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth
- MS Dhoni Makes Another Addition to Growing Fleet of Automobiles
- Ashes 2019: Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer to be Steve Smith's 'Biggest Challenge'
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal