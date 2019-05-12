English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Indians Arrested for Running Illegal Networking Business in Nepal
Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.
(Photo for representation)
Loading...
Kathmandu: Twelve Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal networking business and duping several people in the Himalayan nation, according to media reports.
All the 12 accused, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday while organising an orientation and training programme to run the illegal networking business for around 300 Nepalis, the Himalayan Times reported.
Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.
Metropolitan Crime Range said all the suspects have been taken into custody.
"They were asking the people participating in the orientation to invest USD 1,250 promising them attractive return, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati was quoted as saying.
He further said the arrested Indian nationals had opened an unregistered marketing company in Nepal named Shine Group International.
"The arrestees have already swindled many Nepalis in the name of the company," the official said.
All the 12 accused, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday while organising an orientation and training programme to run the illegal networking business for around 300 Nepalis, the Himalayan Times reported.
Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.
Metropolitan Crime Range said all the suspects have been taken into custody.
"They were asking the people participating in the orientation to invest USD 1,250 promising them attractive return, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati was quoted as saying.
He further said the arrested Indian nationals had opened an unregistered marketing company in Nepal named Shine Group International.
"The arrestees have already swindled many Nepalis in the name of the company," the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son Vir & More
- Top 100+ BHP Hatchbacks You Can Get Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
- IPL 2019 Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch MI vs CSK on Live TV & Online Today
- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to SOTY2: Here's Why Bollywood has Become More Regressive
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results