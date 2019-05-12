Take the pledge to vote

12 Indians Arrested for Running Illegal Networking Business in Nepal

Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
12 Indians Arrested for Running Illegal Networking Business in Nepal
(Photo for representation)
Kathmandu: Twelve Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal networking business and duping several people in the Himalayan nation, according to media reports.

All the 12 accused, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday while organising an orientation and training programme to run the illegal networking business for around 300 Nepalis, the Himalayan Times reported.

Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.

Metropolitan Crime Range said all the suspects have been taken into custody.

"They were asking the people participating in the orientation to invest USD 1,250 promising them attractive return, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati was quoted as saying.

He further said the arrested Indian nationals had opened an unregistered marketing company in Nepal named Shine Group International.

"The arrestees have already swindled many Nepalis in the name of the company," the official said.
