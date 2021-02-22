12 Injured, 8 Arrested After Chaat Sellers Fight With Rods And Sticks Over Customers in UP's Baghpat

A fight broke out between shopkeepers and workers of two chat stalls in Atithi Bhavan market area in Baraut town of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district over getting more customers to their respective shops. The brawl was so intense that both groups brutally thrashed each other with iron rods and sticks on the road, according to police.

The video of the fight, which lasted for 20 minutes before it was stopped, went viral on social media.

According to a statement by Baghpat police, 12 people were injured and eight were arrested related to the incident. However, no serious injuries were reported.

"Two chat shop owners clashed with each other in Baraut over getting more customers to their stall. Eight people have been arrested from both sides," NDTV quoted police officer MS Rawat as saying.