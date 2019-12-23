12 Injured as Bus Skids off Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban

Banihal: At least 12 people were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district but was saved by trees from falling into a gorge, police said.

The bus was on its way to Ramban from Batote. On reaching Kunfer Nallah, its driver lost control following which the vehicle starting rolling down the gorge, a police official said.

However, the vehicle came to a halt after getting caught in the trees, he said adding the rescuers immediately rushed to the scene and pulled out 12 injured persons and shifted them to a hospital.

Two people, who were seriously injured, were referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.