12 Injured in Clash Between Supporters of Current & Ex-village Heads in Muzaffaranagar

Muzaffarnagar: Twelve people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between supporters of the current and former village heads in Muzaffaranagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The clash occurred at Badhiwala village on Tuesday evening over an old enmity in connection with the panchayat election between the present and former heads of the village, the police said.

A case has been registered the present and the former village heads — Zubair and Sadaqat — and 10 others. Sadaqat and his supporter Kallu have been arrested, while others are yet to be detained, the police added.

