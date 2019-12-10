12 Injured in Clash Between Two Groups over Singing Religious Songs in UP
A 17-year-old girl was also among those hurt. She suffered burns following an acid attack during the clash in Dulmadaspur on Monday night, they said.
Image for representation.
Bhadohi: Twelve people suffered injuries when two groups belonging to the same community clashed here following a fight between two children over singing religious songs, police said on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the clash broke out at a religious meeting after the son of one Fakhruddin offered to sing a devotional song but Ashfaq's son tried to stop him, leading to exchange of blows between them.
"At around midnight, 12 people of Ashfaq's side barged into the house of Fakhruddin, and attacked his family with rods, scissors and acid. Fakhruddin's daughter was also injured in the acid attack. Some other members of his family also suffered injuries due to the acid attack," the SP said.
Fakhruddin, his wife, two daughters, two sons and Ashfaq suffered serious injuries and were referred to Varanasi for treatement, he said.
A case was registered against 11 people from Ashfaq's side and five persons were arrested. Additional force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and efforts are on to nab the accused who are absconding, the SP said.
