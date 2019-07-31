Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

12 Kg Elephant Tusks, Tiger Teeth Worth Rs 1.14 Crore Seized

"Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths nabbed Muslima Begum and her husband Habibullah, suspected kingpin of the racket, at Sealdah Railway Station on Sunday and recovered two elephant tusks weighing 4.27 kg from Begum.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
12 Kg Elephant Tusks, Tiger Teeth Worth Rs 1.14 Crore Seized
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kolkata: About 12 kg of elephant tusk and five pieces of tiger tooth, valued at Rs 1.14 crore, have been recovered here, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials said.

Three persons were arrested in this connection, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths nabbed Muslima Begum and her husband Habibullah, suspected kingpin of the racket, at Sealdah Railway Station on Sunday and recovered two elephant tusks weighing 4.27 kg from Begum," it said.

DRI said that she had brought the items from Assam and was poised to deliver the consignment to her husband, before which both were nabbed. "Habibullah was wanted in several cases booked by the agency's Kolkata, Siliguri and Guwahati units, where he had attempted to smuggle around 48.79 kg elephant tusks and ivory statues with a total worth of Rs 6.01 crore," a DRI official said.

He was involved in smuggling of elephant tusks, ivory items, tiger teeth and other animal body parts to neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, the official said. Interrogation of the couple led to the arrest of their son-in-law Adil Hussain from a flat in Park Circus area on Monday.

A total of 31 pieces of ivory items and five pieces of tiger tooth were recovered from the flat, the agency said. DRI said they also found tools and Rs 1.48 lakh in cash from Habibullah's residence at Karaya Road.

While elephant tusks fetch lucrative prices in Nepal and Bangladesh, tiger teeth are in demand in China and Myanmar, the DRI said. Animal body parts are prohibited from export under the provisions of Foreign Trade Policy, Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, it added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram