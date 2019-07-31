12 Kg Elephant Tusks, Tiger Teeth Worth Rs 1.14 Crore Seized
"Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths nabbed Muslima Begum and her husband Habibullah, suspected kingpin of the racket, at Sealdah Railway Station on Sunday and recovered two elephant tusks weighing 4.27 kg from Begum.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: About 12 kg of elephant tusk and five pieces of tiger tooth, valued at Rs 1.14 crore, have been recovered here, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials said.
Three persons were arrested in this connection, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths nabbed Muslima Begum and her husband Habibullah, suspected kingpin of the racket, at Sealdah Railway Station on Sunday and recovered two elephant tusks weighing 4.27 kg from Begum," it said.
DRI said that she had brought the items from Assam and was poised to deliver the consignment to her husband, before which both were nabbed. "Habibullah was wanted in several cases booked by the agency's Kolkata, Siliguri and Guwahati units, where he had attempted to smuggle around 48.79 kg elephant tusks and ivory statues with a total worth of Rs 6.01 crore," a DRI official said.
He was involved in smuggling of elephant tusks, ivory items, tiger teeth and other animal body parts to neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, the official said. Interrogation of the couple led to the arrest of their son-in-law Adil Hussain from a flat in Park Circus area on Monday.
A total of 31 pieces of ivory items and five pieces of tiger tooth were recovered from the flat, the agency said. DRI said they also found tools and Rs 1.48 lakh in cash from Habibullah's residence at Karaya Road.
While elephant tusks fetch lucrative prices in Nepal and Bangladesh, tiger teeth are in demand in China and Myanmar, the DRI said. Animal body parts are prohibited from export under the provisions of Foreign Trade Policy, Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, it added.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peek Into Anand Ahuja's Romantic Birthday Celebration, See Pics
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Has Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' Copied its Poster from European Artist?
- Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official