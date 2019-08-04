12 Killed, 4 Injured After Three-wheeler Collides with Lorry in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least 12 people died and four others were injured in a road accident in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the three-wheeler in which the 16 people were travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry, they said.

The injured four were taken to a nearby hospital, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.