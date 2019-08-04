12 Killed, 4 Injured After Three-wheeler Collides with Lorry in Telangana
The mishap occurred when the three-wheeler in which the 16 people were travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry, police said.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: At least 12 people died and four others were injured in a road accident in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday, police said.
The injured four were taken to a nearby hospital, they added.
