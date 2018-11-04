English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Killed, 7 Injured as Truck Rams Car, Jeep in Sonipat
The accident took place at around 6pm on Gohana-Panipat Highway when a truck hit a car and a jeep, police said.
Representative image.
Sonipat: At least 12 people were killed on Sunday after a truck rammed a car and a jeep near Mudlana village in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said.
"There are 12 casualties as of now. Seven persons have been injured in the accident,” Sonipat SP Pratiksha Godara said.
The truck driver left his vehicle and fled the spot immediately after the mishap, police said, adding that the truck has been impounded. The injured were taken to PGI in Khanpur, police said.
