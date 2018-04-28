English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Killed as Overloaded Van Crashes Into Parked Truck Near UP Highway
The incident took place in Uchauliya when the overloaded Tata Magic van, on its way to Sitapur from Shahjahanpur, hit the truck from the rear side near a roadside eatery, Superintendent of Police S Channappa said.
Lakhimpur: The damaged passenger van that rammed into a truck in Lakhimpur on Saturday. At least twelve people were killed and four other injured in the accident. PTI Photo
Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A speeding van carrying 16 passengers rammed into a parked truck on the National Highway 24 here early on Saturday, killing 12 people and injuring four, police said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and directed the officials concerned to initiate steps for ensuring all possible help and proper treatment to the injured.
The incident took place in Uchauliya when the overloaded Tata Magic van, on its way to Sitapur from Shahjahanpur, hit the truck from the rear side near a roadside eatery, Superintendent of Police S Channappa said.
Nine people, including the van's driver Anup Awasthi (25) and helper Kishan (23) died on the spot, he said.
Three of the seven injured who were rushed to a hospital in Shahjahanpur succumbed to their injuries later, the police said.
Deputy SP Vijay Anand said two children, aged three months and one year, had a miraculous escape.
The driver lost control of the van running in high speed leading to the accident, Anand said, adding that efforts were on to identify the other deceased.
On Thursday, 13 children on their way to school were killed when a train rammed into their van at an unmanned railway crossing in Kushinagar.
