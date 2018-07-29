12 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents in UP; Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi

Torrential rains continued to batter parts of north India on Sunday, with worst-hit Uttar Pradesh recording 12 rain-related deaths and waters of the Yamuna flowing above the danger mark in the national capital.Seventy people have died and 77 suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in UP since Thursday, officials said on Sunday. The maximum of 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.He has also directed officials to give financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains."As many as 70 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. The number of injured persons stand at 77, while 408 houses were damaged," an official posted at the relief commissioner's office said here.The meteorological (Met) department said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rain over east Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.In Delhi, the Yamuna's water level remained above the danger mark, even as authorities set up a flood control room and a round-the-clock emergency operation centre to monitor the situation.Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was also closed due to rising water levels in the river, officials said.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation work in the low-lying areas and appealed to the people to move to safer areas.The water level had reached 205.30 metres at 7 pm on Saturday, prompting authorities to rescue people from the low-lying areas.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with top officials of his government."The government has established a flood control room in the office of the District Magistrate, District (East) at L M Bund, Geeta Colony. A 24x7 emergency operation centre has also been set up for monitoring the flood situation," a senior official said.Discharge from Hathanikund Barrage at 5 pm was 1,12,540 cusecs, with water level expected to rise further."Executive engineers/sector officers are directed to keep in close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, water level at the Old Railway Bridge and the advisory or forecast from the Central Water Commission/Met, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation," an advisory from the authorities said.The minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius in Delhi, a day after the city received a downpour. The weatherman has forecast light rains later in the day as well.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review situation in Yamunanagar district following the rise in water level in the Yamuna after heavy rains.He also conducted an aerial survey of the Hathnikund barrage on the river in the district.The chief minister was informed by the officials of Panipat, Sonepat and Palwal district administration that though the river in these districts was flowing close to the danger mark, the situation, however, was under control and there were no reports of loss to life or damage to property.In Himachal Pradesh, the Kinner Kailash pilgrimage was suspended till furthers orders due to heavy rains and flash floods in the state's Kinnaur district.The move came a day after two pilgrims were swept away by flash floods in Kangrang Nullah.The highest rainfall was recorded at 45.1 mmin Nahan, followed by 42.4 mm in Dharamshala, 38 mm in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district, 27.2 mm in Mandi and 23 mm in Kufri of Shimla district during the last 24 hours, the Met said.Rain is likely to continue for a couple of days in several parts of the state, it said.Meanwhile, the rainfall deficiency over east and northeast India has come down in last one week but the country-wide monsoon deficiency remains at five per cent, according to IMD data.Nearly 74 per cent of the country has received normal rainfall until now this season, the data said.The southern peninsula and central India have been witnessing good rains, but east and northeast India have been witnessing deficient rainfall and a negative precipitation of 29 per cent.Rainfall deficiency in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir is minus one per cent."The rainfall deficiency over east and northeast India has come down due to good rainfall. States like Jharkhand that recorded monsoon deficiency have been witnessing good rainfall over the past one week."On other hand, central India, which had been witnessing heavy rainfall, is seeing a decline in precipitation, thereby lowering the chances of flood," Additional Director General of IMD Mritunjay Mohapatra said.Rainfall occurred at most places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Telangana and Tamilnadu, according to the Met.Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, it said.