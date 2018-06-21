English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
12 Killed on Way to Relative’s Funeral as Sand-Laden Tractor Crashes Into Jeep in MP
The insurance of the jeep had expired in September last year, yet it continued operating hassle-free.
At the time of the mishap, the vehicle was carrying 20 people against the installed capacity of 12.
Bhopal: At least 12 people were killed, while eight others were injured when a tractor trolley carrying illegally quarried sand hit a jeep in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Gwalior’s Uteel area and were on their way to a relative’s last rites. The police claimed that the insurance of the jeep had expired in September 2014 but the vehicle was registered as a taxi and continued to ferry passengers.
At the time of the mishap, the vehicle was carrying 20 people against the installed capacity of 12. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rustam Singh also rushed to the hospital with senior officials.
The district administration in Morena had banned sand mining on June 20, though the government faces trouble in enforcing the move.
Vehicles engaged in illegal mining have been involved in various road mishaps off-late. In a recent incident, a dumper carrying sand had trampled a youth in Hoshangabad and anguished villagers had torched over 20 such vehicles and set ablaze police vehicles also.
