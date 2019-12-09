12 Members of ABVP's Northeast Cell Resign in Protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: In protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that was tabled in Parliament on Monday, 12 of the 17 executive members of the northeast cell of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Delhi University have submitted their resignations.

The members believe the Bill would not be beneficial for Assam, according to a report in a local news portals in the northeast, Nenow.

The students, who had joined the northeast unit of the right-wing students’ body as its office-bearers, said they resigned after ABVP members organised a rally in Guwahati in support of the Bill.

The students who put in their papers are general secretary Sheikh Raisha Tabassum, joint secretary Bishnuparna Dutta, students’ welfare president Niyor Sarma, students’ welfare secretary Tanmaya Mahanta, finance president Tanmoy Deka and joint secretary Liza Gogoi.

The other members who also quit the right wing body are cultural president Srishti Dey, cultural secretary Rian Dutta, girl students’ welfare president Shraddha Suman Saharea, information and coordination head Aditi, social media head Ananya Dutta and literary president Sahil Ahmed.

Tabassum was quoted as saying in a report, “When the Assam unit of the ABVP took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, we felt extremely humiliated. Therefore, after having a word with our senior members, we decided to quit as a mark to protest.”

Meanwhile, shutdown calls by students’ body in the region against the Bill have intensified with the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union announcing a 12-hour Assam bandh on December 9 and the North East Students’ Organisation calling an 11-hour bandh across the region on Tuesday.

The Manipur People against Citizenship Amendment Bill organisation also launched a three-day protest from Monday in the state against the bill.

