12 More COVID-19 Deaths, 617 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Mohali, Ferozepur and Rupnagar and one each from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Hoshiarpur (94), Jalandhar (82) and Mohali (57). There are 4,466 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 935 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,21,155. Forty-seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 103 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,09,686 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor