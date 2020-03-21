12 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala, Total Cases Touch 49

Thiruvananthapuram: Twelve more fres cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Saturday taking the tally to 49, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

While six more people tested positive from Kasaragod three each new cases were from Kannur and Ernakulam districts Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

All those who were diagnosed with the virus today ha returned from Dubai recently, Vijayan said.

Three medical students from Wuhan in China, who ha tested positive, have been cured and discharged from hospital earlier.

At least 52,785 people are in home quarantine, whil 228 are under observation in isolation wards at variou hospitals.

