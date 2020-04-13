Take the pledge to vote

12 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in AP; Tally Rises to 432

Showing no signs of abating, the COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Andhra Pradesh, adding 12 since Sunday night and taking the overall tally to 432. Guntur district has now taken the top spot in the state with 90 cases, with the addition of eight since Sunday night, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Showing no signs of abating, the COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Andhra Pradesh, adding 12 since Sunday night and taking the overall tally to 432. Guntur district has now taken the top spot in the state with 90 cases, with the addition of eight since Sunday night, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday.

Kurnool district has now fallen to second place with 84 cases. Guntur and Kurnool districts had the largest number of delegates who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month.

Overnight, two cases were added in Chittoor district and one each in Krishna and West Godavari. With 12 patients discharged and seven deaths in the state so far, the number of active cases touched 413, according to the bulletin.

So far, since the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 8,755 blood samples were tested in AP of which 8,323 turned negative. At 432, the percentage of positive cases was 4.9, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

